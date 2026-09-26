Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit to reunite on 'KBC 18'
What's the story
Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit are set to share the stage once again on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18, according to Variety India. The duo will be reuniting after 25 years since their last collaboration in the 1998 comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Dixit is also making history as the first female host of the Marathi edition of this popular quiz show.
Special guest
Dixit's previous appearance on 'KBC' and upcoming Marathi edition
Dixit had previously appeared as a guest on KBC's first season in 2001. During her appearance, she made history by winning ₹50 lakh.
Now, she is returning to promote the Marathi version of KBC, titled Kaun Honar Crorepati, which will premiere on October 12.
Bachchan and Dixit will reportedly begin filming next week.
Show's popularity
Meanwhile, Season 18 of 'KBC' in numbers
KBC Season 18 is reportedly in the Top 10 of Ormax StreamView charts, garnering three to four million views weekly.
So far, notable celebrity guests have included Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta, and Sunny Deol. They appeared on the premiere episode to promote Batwara 1947.
The show is currently being filmed at Prime Focus Studio in Film City, Mumbai.
Unfinished business
Other potential collaborations between Bachchan and Dixit
While Bachchan and Dixit shared screen space in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, their other potential collaborations did not see the light of day.
One such project was Shanakth, planned by Tinnu Anand in 1989. The film was supposed to feature the superstars but eventually got shelved.
Other proposed films also failed to materialize for different reasons.