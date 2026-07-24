'KBC 18': Amitabh Bachchan to start shoot from August 1
What's the story
The popular Indian quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), is set to return with its 18th season. The shooting for this new season will begin on August 1 at a specially constructed set in Mumbai's Film City. Sony Entertainment Television recently released a promo featuring host Amitabh Bachchan, who will be returning for another season.
New theme
'Is baar...sochna padega'
The new season will be themed "Is baar...sochna padega," which translates to "This time...you will have to think."
This season, KBC aims to instill a habit of careful consideration before finalizing answers in its participants.
The focus will be on how one thinks, analyzes situations, and then makes decisions.
Promo insights
Promo video and season premiere details
The recently released promo features Bachchan on a golf course.
The video draws parallels between life and golf, where patience and good judgment often outweigh hasty decisions.
In the promo, Bachchan advises viewers not to accept the first answer as correct but to take their time and think it through.
Season 18 of KBC will premiere on August 10, airing Monday to Friday at 9:00pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on Sony LIV.