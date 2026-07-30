'KBC 18': Amitabh Bachchan gears up for shooting

In his blog post, Bachchan also shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the KBC sets.

He wrote, "The test starts now as the final mocks get over and the production and audience takes over."

He further teased viewers by saying, "Aur is baar jaisa ki hum apne promo mein kehte hain, jara sochna padega!!" (And this time, as we have been saying in our promos, you'll have to think a little harder.)