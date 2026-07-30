'KBC 18': Amitabh Bachchan gears up for shooting
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has completed the pre-production phase of the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and is now gearing up for filming. The actor shared this news on his personal blog, where he also expressed gratitude to fans who wished him on Guru Purnima. He wrote, "To all that have...expressed their greeting on the auspicious Guru Purnima, I reciprocate them with gratitude and love."
Production insights
Bachchan shared photos from set
In his blog post, Bachchan also shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the KBC sets.
He wrote, "The test starts now as the final mocks get over and the production and audience takes over."
He further teased viewers by saying, "Aur is baar jaisa ki hum apne promo mein kehte hain, jara sochna padega!!" (And this time, as we have been saying in our promos, you'll have to think a little harder.)
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Premiere date of 'KBC 18'
Bachchan will be reprising his role as the host for the 18th season of KBC.
The first episode of this season is set to premiere on August 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.
The show is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and has been hosted by Bachchan since its inception, except for its third season when actor Shah Rukh Khan took over.