Amitabh Bachchan criticized for insensitive tweet about France soccer team
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan landed in hot water after his tweet about the mostly Black French soccer team at the 2026 World Cup drew criticism for being insensitive.
Many on social media called out the comment, sparking a wave of backlash.
Amitabh Bachchan posts blog on accountability
Instead of addressing the controversy head-on, Bachchan shared a thoughtful blog post about owning up to mistakes and learning from them.
He wrote, "Admitting a mistake is not wrong... it shows character," and encouraged understanding different perspectives as a way to move forward.
The post focused on personal growth and self-awareness rather than the incident itself.