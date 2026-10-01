How did Amitabh Bachchan get injured on 'KBC 18' set?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently injured his knee while shooting for the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The actor revealed this during Wednesday's episode of the show, explaining that he was having "a little bit of difficulty standing up" due to the injury. Despite this setback, he assured fans that it isn't serious and he will recover soon.
Injury impact
More on his injury
Bachchan (83), who usually stands at the center of the stage to deliver his opening monologue, was seen seated during Wednesday's episode.
He explained that he had slipped and fallen while shooting for the show, resulting in a knee injury.
"Usually, I do my monolog standing at the center, but today, I have a knee injury," he said on the show.
Retirement clarification
Recently, he dismissed retirement rumors
Just days before, Bachchan dismissed rumors of his retirement from films and showbiz. The speculation started after he wrote he wished "to retire" in a blog post.
However, he later clarified that he was referring to going to bed and not stepping away from the film industry.
"I wrote in the blog.. 'it's late, time to retire..' which we all know means retire to bed it's late," he explained on his blog.
Career update
His upcoming films
Bachchan has several projects in the pipeline. He will be seen next in Section 84, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee. It's currently in the post-production stage.
He's also set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 opposite Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.