Amitabh Bachchan-Kamal Haasan reunite after 41 years for 'Kalki' sequel
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan has kicked off shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad, reuniting with Kamal Haasan after just over four decades—their last film together was Geraftaar in 1985.
Bachchan took to his blog, writing, "And meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN ... we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar."
Meanwhile, here's everything else to know about 'Kalki 2898 AD'
This is a big deal for movie fans—two legends reuniting after so long.
The sequel is set in a futuristic Kashi, with Prabhas joining later and Deepika Padukone stepping away from her role. There's also buzz about Sai Pallavi possibly coming on board.
If you love epic sci-fi or just want to see icons collaborate again, this one's worth keeping an eye on.