Next Article
Amitabh Bachchan might narrate Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' alongside voicing Jatayu
Amitabh Bachchan might not just voice Jatayu but also narrate Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious two-part Ramayana, set to release Part One in 2026 and Part Two the following year.
The film brings together a big cast—Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi (making her Hindi debut) as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
'Ramayana' to be India's biggest mythological film
Bachchan's signature voice could add serious depth to the story, especially since he'd be both a character and the sutradhar (narrator).
With stars like Sunny Deol and high-end VFX—like digitally recreating Jatayu using Bachchan's eyes—the project is shaping up to be one of Bollywood's most epic mythological adaptations yet.