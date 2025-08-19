Amitabh Bachchan might narrate Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' alongside voicing Jatayu

'Ramayana' to be India's biggest mythological film

Bachchan's signature voice could add serious depth to the story, especially since he'd be both a character and the sutradhar (narrator).

With stars like Sunny Deol and high-end VFX—like digitally recreating Jatayu using Bachchan's eyes—the project is shaping up to be one of Bollywood's most epic mythological adaptations yet.