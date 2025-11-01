Amitabh not part of Salman's 'Battle of Galwan,' clarifies director
What's the story
Amitabh Bachchan's recent visit to the sets of Salman Khan's upcoming film Battle of Galwan sparked rumors about his involvement in the project. However, director Apoorva Lakhia has now clarified that the veteran actor was merely visiting and is not a part of the film. The clarification comes after fans speculated about a potential reunion between Bachchan and Lakhia, who have previously worked together on Ek Ajnabee (2005) and Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost (2003).
Lakhia told Hindustan Times, "No, he was shooting for a commercial in the studio opposite ours. I just went to meet him and say hello." He added that it was a casual meeting and not related to the film's production. The veteran actor is currently busy with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17.
Battle of Galwan, directed by Lakhia and led by Khan, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Khan will play an Indian Army officer in this patriotic action film. Chitrangda Singh will join the cast for the second shooting schedule in Mumbai. The film also stars Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Abhishree Sen, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Siddharth Mooley, and Zeyn Shaw in pivotal roles.