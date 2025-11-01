Apoorva Lakhia clears the air

Amitabh not part of Salman's 'Battle of Galwan,' clarifies director

Amitabh Bachchan's recent visit to the sets of Salman Khan's upcoming film Battle of Galwan sparked rumors about his involvement in the project. However, director Apoorva Lakhia has now clarified that the veteran actor was merely visiting and is not a part of the film. The clarification comes after fans speculated about a potential reunion between Bachchan and Lakhia, who have previously worked together on Ek Ajnabee (2005) and Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost (2003).