When, where to watch Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Roses' on OTT

Box office performance

Box office collection and critical reception

Despite its star-studded cast, The Roses had a modest box office run, earning $51.4 million against its $30 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo. It opened at No. 5 in its opening weekend behind Weapons, the 50th anniversary re-release of Jaws, Caught Stealing and Freakier Friday, per Koimoi. The film received mixed reviews from critics, with a 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.