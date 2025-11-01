When, where to watch Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Roses' on OTT
The dark comedy The Roses, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, will be available on JioHotstar from November 20. The film is a modern adaptation of Warren Adler's 1981 novel and the 1989 movie The War of the Roses. It also stars Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, and Allison Janney, among others.
Box office collection and critical reception
Despite its star-studded cast, The Roses had a modest box office run, earning $51.4 million against its $30 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo. It opened at No. 5 in its opening weekend behind Weapons, the 50th anniversary re-release of Jaws, Caught Stealing and Freakier Friday, per Koimoi. The film received mixed reviews from critics, with a 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Comparison with 'War of the Roses'
The Roses didn't fare as well as the original War of the Roses, which had an 84% rating and grossed $160 million on a $26 million budget in 1989. Now, the makers are hoping for a wider reach through the OTT release. The film was directed by Jay Roach.