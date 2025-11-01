'King' announcement finally dropping on SRK's birthday?
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King will finally be announced on his 60th birthday, November 2, reported Bollywood Hungama. The announcement will include the film's title and a short teaser featuring Khan. A source told the portal, "King hasn't been formally announced yet, and the team of the film has decided to do the needful." "November 2 is apt as it's King Khan's birthday."
Teaser details
Teaser of 'King' reportedly cleared by the CBFC
There is industry chatter suggesting that the teaser has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification. The film's star-studded cast includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Jackie Shroff. Bachchan is reportedly playing the antagonist in King.
Debut film
Suhana Khan to make her theatrical debut with 'King'
Suhana Khan, SRK's daughter, is making her theatrical debut with King. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is an action thriller set to release in 2026. It reportedly revolves around a mentor-disciple story. Sujoy Ghosh was initially attached as co-writer-director, but Anand eventually replaced him.