'King' stars SRK in the lead role

'King' announcement finally dropping on SRK's birthday?

By Isha Sharma 09:50 am Nov 01, 202509:50 am

What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King will finally be announced on his 60th birthday, November 2, reported Bollywood Hungama. The announcement will include the film's title and a short teaser featuring Khan. A source told the portal, "King hasn't been formally announced yet, and the team of the film has decided to do the needful." "November 2 is apt as it's King Khan's birthday."