'Bigg Boss 19': Salman schools Tanya-Neelam for body-shaming Ashnoor

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 , host Salman Khan will slam contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for body-shaming fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur. In a recent promo from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Khan asked Mittal and Giri about their opinions on Kaur. Despite initially praising her, they were later confronted by Khan over their earlier derogatory remarks.

Confrontation Here's what happened Khan asked Mittal and Giri, "Tanya and Neelam, do express your opinion about Ashnoor." To which Giri said, "She is looking good," while Mittal added that Kaur is looking like a "princess." Khan then confronted them about their earlier derogatory remarks, saying, "Tanya, you compared her to an elephant, dinosaur, called her fat, and said she looked like a balloon. Who gave you that right?" An upset Kaur replied, "Shame on you, Tanya."

Criticism Gauahar Khan slams Mittal Actor Gauahar Khan also took to her Instagram Stories to criticize Mittal. She said, "Initially, I used to think Tanya is very sorted, innocent, dramatic and all of that. And that she was very entertaining." "But the way she is body-shaming Ashnoor behind her back is absolutely disgusting."

Statement 'If you put others down to feel pretty...' Gauahar further said, "I don't understand why someone would comment on another person's looks and then talk behind their back saying they don't look good." "Everyone has the right to feel and believe that they're beautiful." "And if you think you're at the epitome of beauty standards, that's good. But if you put others down to make yourself feel prettier, then you're not beautiful at all."