Dharmendra (89) stable in ICU after complaining of breathlessness
What's the story
Bollywood veteran Dharmendra (89) has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. A hospital staff member confirmed to journalist Vickey Lalwani on early Saturday morning that the actor is currently stable and under observation. "Dharmendra came in complaining of breathlessness. He is in the ICU and is sleeping now," they said.
Health update
His sons, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, by his side
The hospital staff member further reassured fans, saying, "No, right now nothing to worry. He is stable." "His parameters are okay, the heart rate is 70, the blood pressure is 140 by 80. His urine output is also good." The actor's kids, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, have reportedly changed their work commitments to stay with their father during this time.
Career update
Recent health issues and upcoming films
In April this year, Dharmendra underwent cataract surgery but made a swift recovery. Despite his health issues, he has been actively working on films. He was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next project is Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, a war drama based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's life, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The movie stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia and will release in December 2025.