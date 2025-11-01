'Thamma' review: Maddock's vampire comedy is fresh, funny, and engaging

Cast and crew of the film

Originally titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar, Thamma was reworked to feel more rooted in India.

Khurrana joined early on, while Mandanna took up her role even though she's not a horror fan.

Siddiqui plays Yakshasan—a clever, funny Betaal-inspired character who keeps things lively.

The movie also features crossovers with other Maddock films for an interconnected story that blends scares with laughs and keeps things family-friendly.