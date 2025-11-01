'Thamma' review: Maddock's vampire comedy is fresh, funny, and engaging
Thamma just dropped on Diwali as the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
This time, the franchise dives into Indian vampire lore using the Betaal legend—rooted in mythology and tied to Goddess Kali—for a fresh take that builds on what Stree and Munjya started.
Cast and crew of the film
Originally titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar, Thamma was reworked to feel more rooted in India.
Khurrana joined early on, while Mandanna took up her role even though she's not a horror fan.
Siddiqui plays Yakshasan—a clever, funny Betaal-inspired character who keeps things lively.
The movie also features crossovers with other Maddock films for an interconnected story that blends scares with laughs and keeps things family-friendly.