Box office: Vishnu Vishal's 'Aaryan' opens to low numbers

This is 'Aaryan's plot

Directed by Praveen, Aaryan follows a writer who, before dying by suicide live on TV, reveals he will murder four people in the coming days, announcing their names one hour before each killing—a plot that feels familiar to fans of Praveen's Malayalam web series Menaka (though this isn't an official remake).

Selvaraghavan and Shraddha Srinath also star.

If you miss it in theaters, no worries—Netflix has picked up the streaming rights for after its run.