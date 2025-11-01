Next Article
Box office: Vishnu Vishal's 'Aaryan' opens to low numbers
Entertainment
Vishnu Vishal's new Tamil film, Aaryan, opened to a modest ₹1 crore at the box office on its first day.
The release comes during a packed weekend for South Indian cinema, with several films hitting theaters and giving moviegoers plenty of options.
This is 'Aaryan's plot
Directed by Praveen, Aaryan follows a writer who, before dying by suicide live on TV, reveals he will murder four people in the coming days, announcing their names one hour before each killing—a plot that feels familiar to fans of Praveen's Malayalam web series Menaka (though this isn't an official remake).
Selvaraghavan and Shraddha Srinath also star.
If you miss it in theaters, no worries—Netflix has picked up the streaming rights for after its run.