Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Thamma' crossover with 'Bhediya': It'll be exciting
Ayushmann Khurrana, who leads Thamma, is open to a crossover with Varun Dhawan's Bhediya.
He shared, "The most exciting part will be when different characters cross each other's paths. That will be very interesting," though he admits expanding the universe won't be easy.
'Thamma' connects with 'Bhediya'
Thamma stars Khurrana as a Betal (vampire spirit) in Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.
The movie featured a much-loved clash between Thamma and Bhediya and pulled in around ₹143 crore at the box office.
With both characters now connected on screen, Ayushmann has hinted that fans may see more face-offs or team-ups in future films.
Potential spinoff in the works?
Khurrana has talked about a possible spinoff with Bhediya.
He's also mentioned wanting to work with his brother Aparshakti in future MHCU movies—so there could be even more surprises ahead.