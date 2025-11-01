Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Thamma' crossover with 'Bhediya': It'll be exciting Entertainment Nov 01, 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana, who leads Thamma, is open to a crossover with Varun Dhawan's Bhediya.

He shared, "The most exciting part will be when different characters cross each other's paths. That will be very interesting," though he admits expanding the universe won't be easy.