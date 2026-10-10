Amitabh ordered to appear in court in personality rights case

The parties said they had reached a settlement with some defendants, but signing was delayed by logistical issues on Bachchan's part.

Consequently, Bachchan's lawyer, Dhruv Anand, sought more time to complete these formalities and file the agreement in court.

The court granted this request until November 16, stating, "In the event of non-settlement or...incomplete settlement...if the plaintiff wishes to pursue the suit on any of the claims or issues...the plaintiff shall remain personally present on the next date of hearing."