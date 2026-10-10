Amitabh ordered to appear in court in personality rights case
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has ordered Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan to personally appear in court if he wishes to continue or settle his personality rights case. This directive was issued by a bench led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on Friday. The order came after the parties involved in the suit told the court they were discussing a mediated, amicable settlement.
Settlement delay
Bachchan's lawyer sought more time
The parties said they had reached a settlement with some defendants, but signing was delayed by logistical issues on Bachchan's part.
Consequently, Bachchan's lawyer, Dhruv Anand, sought more time to complete these formalities and file the agreement in court.
The court granted this request until November 16, stating, "In the event of non-settlement or...incomplete settlement...if the plaintiff wishes to pursue the suit on any of the claims or issues...the plaintiff shall remain personally present on the next date of hearing."
Legal action
What was the case about?
In 2022, Bachchan filed a suit seeking protection of his personality rights.
The suit alleged that mobile app developers were misusing his name, image, and voice to conduct lotteries by illegally associating with his show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).
He has also sought a restraining order against book publishers, T-shirt vendors, and various other businesses.
Interim relief
HC had passed an interim order in favor of Bachchan
In November 2022, Justice Navin Chawla had passed an interim order barring persons at large from infringing Bachchan's personality and publicity rights.
The court had noted that the defendants were cashing in on the veteran actor's celebrity status to promote their businesses without his consent.
"The plaintiff is likely to suffer irreparable loss and harm. Some of the activities may even bring him disrepute," Justice Chawla had said while passing the order.