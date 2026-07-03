'Good ol' days...': Amitabh reveals working on 10-15 films simultaneously

Actor admiration

His take on today's actors' preparation

Bachchan further praised today's actors for their dedication to understanding their roles before stepping onto the set. He wrote, "A most valid and thoughtful act, and my admiration to those who can give this aspect the more than required serious consideration." However, he also noted, "In the good ol' days when we all worked in 10 to 15 films at the same time...it would have been impossible to prep for one and the un prep for the other."