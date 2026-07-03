'Good ol' days...': Amitabh reveals working on 10-15 films simultaneously
What's the story
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan recently took a trip down memory lane in his latest blog post. The actor, who has been a part of the industry for nearly six decades, reminisced about the early days of filmmaking when actors often worked on multiple projects simultaneously. He revealed that this was driven by the constant fear of not knowing when their next opportunity would come.
Film prep
'For me, it was an unknown entity...'
Bachchan shared his thoughts on the changing dynamics of filmmaking in a recent blog post. He wrote, "The prep was word or an explanation unknown to my generation and beyond...now 'its' a common vocabulary, where one prepares for the work to be undertaken." "For me, it was an unknown entity. I see now the amount of labor and pain, creative artists put into getting into the character."
Actor admiration
His take on today's actors' preparation
Bachchan further praised today's actors for their dedication to understanding their roles before stepping onto the set. He wrote, "A most valid and thoughtful act, and my admiration to those who can give this aspect the more than required serious consideration." However, he also noted, "In the good ol' days when we all worked in 10 to 15 films at the same time...it would have been impossible to prep for one and the un prep for the other."
Filming past
'Many ask how you slip from one role to another...'
Bachchan also shared how the filming process was different in his early years. He recalled that actors would often be briefed about a scene only when they reached the set. "Many ask how you slip from one role to another in the course of a day for different films." "Bhai saheb, na karein to yeh dar rehta tha ki aage kaam milega ki nahin...to jo kaha jaata tha use niyamit roop mein dhaal dene ka prayatn kiya jaata tha."
Upcoming film
Meanwhile, look forward to Bachchan in 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
On the work front, Bachchan will be seen soon in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The first part, released in 2024, was a massive hit, earning over ₹1,000 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. Bachchan's performance as Ashwatthama was widely praised, and he will reprise his role in the sequel. The release date is yet to be announced.