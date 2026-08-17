Amitabh Bachchan rents out office space for ₹33L per month

The leased property is located on the higher floors of the Signature building on Link Road in Oshiwara, Andheri West. It has a total carpet area of approximately 8,428 sq ft.

The monthly rent translates to around ₹392 per sq ft based on this area.

Over the five-year lease period, the total rental outgo is estimated at ₹21.88 crore, according to the leave and license agreement, reported Hindustan Times.