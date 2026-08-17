Amitabh Bachchan rents out office space for ₹33L per month
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly rented out three floors of a commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri West to nutrition brand TruNativ F&B Private Limited. The monthly rent for the property is ₹33 lakh, as per property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. The lease agreement was registered on August 7 and is valid for five years, starting from August 15, 2026.
Property specifics
5-year rent translates to around ₹22 crore
The leased property is located on the higher floors of the Signature building on Link Road in Oshiwara, Andheri West. It has a total carpet area of approximately 8,428 sq ft.
The monthly rent translates to around ₹392 per sq ft based on this area.
Over the five-year lease period, the total rental outgo is estimated at ₹21.88 crore, according to the leave and license agreement, reported Hindustan Times.
Lease terms
Lease stipulates 5% annual increase in rent
The lease agreement also gives TruNativ the exclusive right to park nine vehicles in the building's designated parking spaces.
The brand has paid a security deposit of ₹1.98 crore, and the agreement stipulates a 5% annual increase in rent.
Bachchan's commercial real estate portfolio in Mumbai has been further enhanced by this latest transaction.
Past ventures
Bachchan's recent real estate investments
In 2023, Bachchan had leased four office units in Mumbai's Lotus Signature building to Warner Music Pvt Ltd for ₹17.3 lakh a month. This lease included 12 dedicated parking spaces and began in March 2024.
The actor has also made significant investments in Ayodhya, a major religious tourism and investment destination. In March 2026, he bought a 2.67-acre land parcel for ₹35 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).