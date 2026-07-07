'Power of Black': Amitabh's tweet on French footballers sparks row

Backlash

Users call post insensitive, unnecessary

The tweet faced immediate backlash, with many accusing Bachchan of reducing the French team to their skin color. Critics argued that footballers should be recognized by their nationality, not their race. Some users labeled the framing as insensitive and unnecessary. One X user wrote, "He thought this was not racist (crying emojis)." Others highlighted France's multicultural identity, pointing out that many players were born and raised in France despite having African or Caribbean roots.