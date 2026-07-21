Did Amitabh Bachchan undergo surgery? Blog post sparks concern
What's the story
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan (83) has sparked health concerns among his fans after a recent blog post. In the post, he spoke about undergoing surgery and spending time in the intensive care unit (ICU). The actor did not disclose when the procedure took place or what it was for, but his candid note left his fans worried.
Health update
'Homecoming period most difficult phase...'
In his blog post, published on Monday, Bachchan wrote about being admitted to the hospital and receiving treatment under medical supervision.
He described the period after returning home as the toughest phase of recovery, both physically and psychologically.
"..in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming .. this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically.. (sic)," he wrote.
Resilience
Cryptic note on X earlier today
Bachchan further reflected on the resilience required during recovery. He wrote, "..some brave it.. some succumb.. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions.. they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory.. a choice each makes individually..nothing wrong by either.. be well be happy..(sic)."
Adding to fans' anxiety, he also shared a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "T 5806 - The game has ended! But the work is still going on."
Fan reactions
Fans wish him a speedy recovery
Fans quickly flooded social media with messages wishing the actor a speedy recovery.
"Sir, get well soon. We are praying for you," wrote one user, while another commented, "Love You Beyond The Universe."
A third person shared, "Take care of your health, Sir." Several others said they were keeping the actor in their prayers.
Health clarification
Bachchan was hospitalized in May for routine check-up
In May, reports claimed that Bachchan had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. However, a source clarified at the time that it was only a routine monthly check-up and he returned home the same day.
The source also dismissed rumors of any serious health issue, stating that Bachchan was doing well and had resumed his normal routine soon after.
Despite health setbacks over the years, Big B has remained active professionally.