Did Amitabh Bachchan undergo surgery? Blog post sparks concern

In his blog post, published on Monday, Bachchan wrote about being admitted to the hospital and receiving treatment under medical supervision.

He described the period after returning home as the toughest phase of recovery, both physically and psychologically.

"..in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming .. this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically.. (sic)," he wrote.