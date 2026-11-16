Amitabh Bachchan gets additional security cover after police foil attack
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been granted additional security outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. This move comes after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged shooters reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police believe one of their foiled plots was an attack on the actor due to a statement he allegedly made about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Details
Who are the accused?
The two accused have been identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky from Jalandhar and Deepak Singh alias Deep from Tarn Taran in Punjab. They were arrested over the weekend.
The Delhi Police said the duo was involved in separate plans to target a Delhi-based businessman and Bachchan.
The police are now trying to find out how the two men were connected, who gave them instructions, and what was behind the alleged plans.
Social media post
Bachchan's cryptic post
Meanwhile, the megastar shared a cryptic post on social media. On the intervening night of November 15 and 16, Bachchan tweeted "bach gaye (survived)" without explaining what he was referring to.
Investigators suspect that the plan to target Bachchan could be linked to a statement he allegedly made about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. However, the precise reason behind the alleged conspiracy has not yet been established and is still under investigation.
Threats
Threats to Bachchan's house
This comes after Bachchan's Mumbai home, Jalsa, was named in three threatening emails over the past month.
The first email, sent on October 23, warned of an attack on Jalsa and Mayor Ritu Tawde's office.
The second email, received on November 6, named Jalsa, the Bombay High Court and the BSE. It mentioned Khalistan and threatened an attack during Diljit Dosanjh's November 27 concert at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course.
A third email arrived on November 12.
Security upgrade
Increased security outside Jalsa
Mumbai Police have since increased security outside Bachchan's Juhu home. More police personnel have been deployed, and barricades have been put up outside Jalsa.
The heightened security was also visible during Bachchan's weekly Sunday meeting with fans on November 1.
The actor met fans through bulletproof glass, with the usual wheeled pedestal covered on three sides by glass.
However, he did not use the glass enclosure during his next two Sunday appearances, on November 8 and November 15.