Amitabh Bachchan gets additional security cover after police foil attack

The two accused have been identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky from Jalandhar and Deepak Singh alias Deep from Tarn Taran in Punjab. They were arrested over the weekend.

The Delhi Police said the duo was involved in separate plans to target a Delhi-based businessman and Bachchan.

The police are now trying to find out how the two men were connected, who gave them instructions, and what was behind the alleged plans.