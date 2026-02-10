Amitabh Bachchan says he will work till he can
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently turned 83, has shared his thoughts on the importance of work in a recent blog post. The actor emphasized that being occupied with work is essential. "Work efforts slowly fructifying and hope that one can be occupied in the time of work... it is essential... absence of work has detrimental feelings," he wrote. "So work work work... till you can..."
Bachchan recently wrapped up the 17th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He shared an emotional farewell message, saying, "Sometimes we live a moment so deeply...that when it reaches its final point...it feels as though it had just begun." On the film front, he was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which also starred Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
Apart from his work in films and television, Bachchan recently praised India's Under-19 cricket team for winning the World Cup. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate their victory, writing: "U19 Cricket INDIA... WORLD CHAMPIONS! Thok diya dushmano ko!!" The team beat England by 100 runs to clinch their sixth U19 World Cup title.