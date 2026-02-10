Amitabh Bachchan says he will work till he can

Amitabh Bachchan talks about working till he can

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently turned 83, has shared his thoughts on the importance of work in a recent blog post. The actor emphasized that being occupied with work is essential. "Work efforts slowly fructifying and hope that one can be occupied in the time of work... it is essential... absence of work has detrimental feelings," he wrote. "So work work work... till you can..."