AMMA executive committee quits as Menon, Sukumaran and Lakshmipriya resign

Sukumaran backs Menon, Lakshmipriya rebuts claims

Sukumaran shared on Facebook that her resignation was about truth and justice, showing support for Menon.

Lakshmipriya, who was vice president in the executive committee, said "some of the members came with an agenda."

She also pushed back against claims about not being able to present a proper financial statement, explaining that the failure of the previous committee to finalize the accounts made it impossible to present full reports.

The organization has been under fire for not handling internal disputes well or keeping things running smoothly.