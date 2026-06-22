AMMA executive committee quits as Menon, Sukumaran and Lakshmipriya resign
Big changes are happening at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).
Actors Mallika Sukumaran and Lakshmipriya, former vice-president in the executive committee, have resigned, following Shwetha Menon's resignation on June 21.
Earlier that day, all 17 executive committee members also left following a no-confidence vote during a general meeting in Kochi.
It's clear the group is dealing with serious leadership issues.
Sukumaran backs Menon, Lakshmipriya rebuts claims
Sukumaran shared on Facebook that her resignation was about truth and justice, showing support for Menon.
Lakshmipriya, who was vice president in the executive committee, said "some of the members came with an agenda."
She also pushed back against claims about not being able to present a proper financial statement, explaining that the failure of the previous committee to finalize the accounts made it impossible to present full reports.
The organization has been under fire for not handling internal disputes well or keeping things running smoothly.