AMMA leader Menon orders executive committee to remain silent

Hassan accuses Tom amid AMMA finances

Former Joint Secretary Ansiba Hassan accused fellow member Tini Tom of making communal comments and spreading false stories about her. She also said she was harassed by a police officer over a fake complaint.

Meanwhile, AMMA's ₹75 lakh pact with a temple trust linked to T.G. Nandakumar is raising eyebrows, with members like Mallika Sukumaran calling for the committee's dismissal due to poor accountability and Maala Parvathi pointing out concerns about financial transparency and the accounts.

All in all, many members are frustrated with how things are being run.