AMMA leader Menon orders executive committee to remain silent
Swetha Menon, who leads the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has told the executive committee to keep quiet and not talk to the media.
This comes as AMMA faces a wave of allegations, ranging from misconduct and communal remarks to lack of transparency.
One committee member admitted this isn't the first time such an order was given, and people haven't always followed it.
Hassan accuses Tom amid AMMA finances
Former Joint Secretary Ansiba Hassan accused fellow member Tini Tom of making communal comments and spreading false stories about her. She also said she was harassed by a police officer over a fake complaint.
Meanwhile, AMMA's ₹75 lakh pact with a temple trust linked to T.G. Nandakumar is raising eyebrows, with members like Mallika Sukumaran calling for the committee's dismissal due to poor accountability and Maala Parvathi pointing out concerns about financial transparency and the accounts.
All in all, many members are frustrated with how things are being run.