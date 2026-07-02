AMMA leadership in limbo after Menon team announces resignations Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

The leadership at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) is in limbo: Shwetha Menon and her executive team announced their resignations before a no-confidence motion was moved on June 21, but the committee says they have not received any official letters yet.

For now, an ad hoc panel is handling daily tasks while everyone waits to see what happens next.