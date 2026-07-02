AMMA leadership in limbo after Menon team announces resignations
The leadership at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) is in limbo: Shwetha Menon and her executive team announced their resignations before a no-confidence motion was moved on June 21, but the committee says they have not received any official letters yet.
For now, an ad hoc panel is handling daily tasks while everyone waits to see what happens next.
Pisharody flags missing minutes and accounts
Ramesh Pisharody, MLA and convener of the ad hoc committee, shared that they are still missing meeting minutes and financial accounts from the outgoing team, even though more time was requested.
Fellow member K. B Ganesh Kumar, former MLA and member of the ad-hoc committee, pointed out that forming this new panel was a majority decision at AMMA's general body meeting, so members are expected to respect it.