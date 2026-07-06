A.M.M.A. president Menon accused of BJP links after ₹15cr audio

Court orders Menon to remain president

Menon, who made history as A.M.M.A.'s first woman president last year, says she's facing pushback because she called out fund misuse meant for struggling artists.

She also shared that she was insulted and even faced an attempt to assault at a recent meeting.

For now, a local court has told her to stay on as president until new elections happen, dissolving the temporary committee set up in the meantime.