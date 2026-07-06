A.M.M.A. president Menon accused of BJP links after ₹15cr audio
There's been some drama in the Malayalam film world: A.M.M.A. president Shwetha Menon was accused by some women members of having BJP links and stirring up communal issues.
Things got heated after an audio clip surfaced, suggesting a corporate group offered ₹15 crore to A.M.M.A. if Menon stayed president.
The BJP quickly shot down these claims, saying they're not involved and that Menon isn't connected to them.
Court orders Menon to remain president
Menon, who made history as A.M.M.A.'s first woman president last year, says she's facing pushback because she called out fund misuse meant for struggling artists.
She also shared that she was insulted and even faced an attempt to assault at a recent meeting.
For now, a local court has told her to stay on as president until new elections happen, dissolving the temporary committee set up in the meantime.