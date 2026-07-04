AMMA president Menon refuses to quit amid communal bias allegations
Entertainment
Shwetha Menon, president of the Malayalam actors' group AMMA, is under fire after accusations of communal bias and political ties.
Some members want her to step down, but she's not backing out.
In a Facebook post titled Satyameva Jayate, she thanked stars Mammootty and Mohanlal for their support and said a court helped stop an attempted takeover by a small group.
Three AMMA executive committee members quit
Three executive committee members have quit, making the split inside AMMA even more obvious.
Menon insists leadership should be decided by elections.
"It is the majority of members, not a handful of individuals, who decide how AMMA should function," she wrote, but tensions remain high as more voices call for change.