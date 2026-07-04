AMMA president Menon refuses to quit amid communal bias allegations Entertainment Jul 04, 2026

Shwetha Menon, president of the Malayalam actors' group AMMA, is under fire after accusations of communal bias and political ties.

Some members want her to step down, but she's not backing out.

In a Facebook post titled Satyameva Jayate, she thanked stars Mammootty and Mohanlal for their support and said a court helped stop an attempted takeover by a small group.