AMMA puts treasurer Sivapal on leave and reverses Athulya's dismissal
AMMA, the Malayalam movie artists' group, has placed its treasurer Unni Sivapal on leave after staffer Athulya accused him of ongoing mental harassment, like making her work late and sending messages at odd hours.
AMMA's president Shweta Menon said Athulya's dismissal was reversed, and the matter is being addressed.
Athulya alleges Parameswaran backed firing
Athulya also said Sivapal blamed her for his mistakes and hurt her mental health in meetings.
She claimed general secretary Kukku Parameswaran discouraged her from speaking up and backed her firing; so far, no action has been taken against him.
Meanwhile, joint secretary Ansiba Hassan's earlier resignation was accepted.
With these issues out in the open, AMMA is facing some tough questions about how it handles complaints and changes within the team.