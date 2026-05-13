AMMA puts treasurer Sivapal on leave and reverses Athulya's dismissal

Athulya alleges Parameswaran backed firing

Athulya also said Sivapal blamed her for his mistakes and hurt her mental health in meetings.

She claimed general secretary Kukku Parameswaran discouraged her from speaking up and backed her firing; so far, no action has been taken against him.

Meanwhile, joint secretary Ansiba Hassan's earlier resignation was accepted.

With these issues out in the open, AMMA is facing some tough questions about how it handles complaints and changes within the team.