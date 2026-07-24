Amol Palekar writes to students; promises legal, medical, financial aid
What's the story
Veteran actor Amol Palekar has expressed his support for the students protesting against the 2026 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak. In an open letter, published via Mid-Day, he praised their courage and said they are continuing the unfinished work of democracy. He also offered legal, medical, and financial assistance within his and his wife's means to the students if needed.
Letter details
'When questions are answered with batons instead of reason...'
In his letter, Palekar emphasized that universities are places where society learns to question itself.
He said, "When questions are answered with batons instead of reason, it is not the students who stand diminished. It is the State."
He also cited Albert Camus's Caligula to illustrate how power can become detached from moral responsibility when left unchecked.
Historical context
Parallel drawn with historical student movements
Palekar's letter also drew parallels with historical student movements around the world.
He mentioned the Paris student protests of 1968, the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, Tiananmen Square, and Gujarat's Navnirman Andolan.
"Every generation inherits the unfinished work of democracy. Yours has accepted both the burden and the privilege of carrying it forward," he wrote.
Personal note
This is your movement, your voice: Palekar
Palekar also explained why he did not attend the protests in person. He said advancing age has imposed physical limitations, even though his convictions remain unchanged.
Secondly, he mentioned he consciously didn't want to hijack the limelight.
"This is your movement, your voice, your moment of moral courage. You do not need celebrity validation," he wrote in the letter.
Ongoing assistance
'Today you may be called students...'
Palekar ended his letter by assuring students that he and his wife, Sandhya, will continue supporting them in every way possible.
He wrote, "Today you may be called students. Tomorrow you will be known as the generation that chose courage over silence."
The ongoing protests were sparked by paper leaks and calls for systemic reforms in the education sector. Students and youngsters in large numbers are protesting on the streets.