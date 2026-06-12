'Gram Chikitsalay' S02: Cast, trailer, release date
What's the story
Actor Amol Parashar, who plays Dr. Prabhat in the hit series Gram Chikitsalay, recently opened up about the upcoming season. He revealed that the new chapter will delve deeper into rural healthcare issues and his character's journey in Bhathkandi. "In the latest chapter, my character's journey in Bhathkandi moves forward in unexpected ways," he said in a statement.
Character development
'New set of challenges'
Parashar's character, Dr. Prabhat, has seen some victories but has also faced unexpected challenges. "He has experienced some good wins, but a whole new set of challenges comes his way," the actor said. The trailer was released on Friday and promises a humorous, warm storyline as Dr Prabhat treats bizarre patients in the village.
Twitter Post
Here's the trailer
Bhatkandi jaane ke liye phirse taiyaar ho jaiye 📢#GramChikitsalayOnPrime, New Season, June 23@TheViralFever @StephenPoppins @ArunabhKumar #LalitamTiwari #VaibhavSuman #ShreyaSrivastava @vijaykoshy @amolparashar @akansharanjan @pathakvinay #AnandeshwarDwivedi @nirahua1… pic.twitter.com/1sjctfKQO0— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 12, 2026
Series highlights
Addressing real and concerning issues within rural healthcare
Parashar further said, "What I love about this series is how it highlights some of the very real and concerning issues within rural healthcare, and how these are tackled with humor, warmth, and emotions, making the narrative relatable for audiences across all ages and regions." The first season was released in May 2025.
Release details
Everything to know about 'Gram Chikitsalay' S02
Directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, Gram Chikitsalay Season two will feature Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Dinesh Lal Yadav in lead roles. The show will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 23.