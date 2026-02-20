'Amoz Alexander' OTT release: Where to watch, timings, plot
"Amoz Alexander," a Malayalam crime thriller directed by Ajay Shaji, is now available to stream on Sun NXT.
The film, which hit theaters in November 2025, stars Jaffer Idukki as Amoz—a convicted felon and suspect in murder and rape crimes whose story pulls in two journalists played by Aju Varghese and Tara Amala Joseph.
Where to watch 'Amoz Alexander'
You can catch "Amoz Alexander" on Sun NXT.
Plot and reviews of the film
The movie uses a non-linear style, following officers Dany and Stephen as they search for the missing Amoz while Mary goes on a pan-India tour.
Critics loved Idukki's intense performance and praised editor Zian Sreekanth for keeping up the suspense.
Some felt the story dragged a bit and that the ending was too predictable to really stick with you.