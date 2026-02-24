Amul congratulates BAFTA winner 'Boong' with special post
Amul just gave a big shoutout to Boong, the Manipuri film that made waves by winning Best Children's & Family Film at the 2026 BAFTAs—the first Indian movie ever to do so.
Their Instagram post, complete with a fun illustration and the caption "Boongratulaions! Amul... You BAFTA have it," quickly caught fans' attention.
This is what 'Boong' is about
Directed by newcomer Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong tells the story of a boy trying to bring his family together in conflict-torn Manipur.
It beat out global hits like Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch, standing as India's only entry in its category.
The film also picked up awards at Asia Pacific Screen Awards and International South Asian Film Festival.
Devi's emotional speech, PM Modi's reaction
When Devi accepted the award, she spoke emotionally about Manipur's struggles—her words struck a chord with many watching.
Even Prime Minister Modi joined in, calling it "a moment of immense joy" for Indian cinema.