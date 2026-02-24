Amul congratulates BAFTA winner 'Boong' with special post

This is what 'Boong' is about

Directed by newcomer Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong tells the story of a boy trying to bring his family together in conflict-torn Manipur.

It beat out global hits like Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch, standing as India's only entry in its category.

The film also picked up awards at Asia Pacific Screen Awards and International South Asian Film Festival.