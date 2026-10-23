Amy Winehouse set to get her own West End musical

Mitch Winehouse, the father of the late singer and head of her estate, is also reportedly involved in the project.

The source described this development as "the worst kept secret in theater."

The idea of a musical based on Winehouse's life and music has been discussed before, with Mitch reportedly considering it as early as 2017.

The singer released only two studio albums before her death in 2011 at age 27, which included songs like Back to Black and Valerie.