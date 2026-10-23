Amy Winehouse set to get her own West End musical
What's the story
A musical based on Amy Winehouse is reportedly in the early stages of development. The project is said to involve renowned Broadway producer Catherine Schreiber, known for her work on Cabaret, Rent, and High School Musical. Casting for the production is currently underway, Variety reported.
Project details
Mitch Winehouse involved in the project
Mitch Winehouse, the father of the late singer and head of her estate, is also reportedly involved in the project.
The source described this development as "the worst kept secret in theater."
The idea of a musical based on Winehouse's life and music has been discussed before, with Mitch reportedly considering it as early as 2017.
The singer released only two studio albums before her death in 2011 at age 27, which included songs like Back to Black and Valerie.
Previous adaptations
'Back to Black' biopic was released 2 years ago
A biopic about the singer, titled Back to Black, was released two years ago to mixed reviews.
The film starred Marisa Abela as Winehouse and was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.
Meanwhile, jukebox musicals have become a popular trend in London's West End with productions like ABBA-inspired Mamma Mia! and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.
However, not all musicals have been successful; the Chaka Khan musical I'm Every Woman received poor reviews after its London opening earlier this year.