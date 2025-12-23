'Anaconda' to release in 1,000+ screens amid 'Dhurandhar' dominance
What's the story
While the Indian box office is currently led by Dhurandhar, another major contender is preparing to enter the festive race. Sony Pictures's Anaconda (2025) is set for a massive release across India, securing over 1,000 screens despite heavy competition. This meta-reboot is proving to be a top priority for exhibitors due to its high-concept humor and star power.
Strategic advantage
'Anaconda' benefits from shorter runtime and pan-India release
Despite a crowded theatrical window, several factors have worked in the creature-comedy's favor. Directed by Tom Gormican, the film follows two friends, played by Jack Black and Paul Rudd, who set out to shoot an amateur remake of the 1997 classic Anaconda, only to come face to face with a real, towering predator. With a lean runtime of 95-99 minutes, the film enables more daily showtimes, a significant advantage for multiplexes aiming to maximize audience turnout.
Release date
'Anaconda' to clash with Bollywood film on Christmas
The film will be released in India on Thursday, December 25, clashing with the Bollywood movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to ensure a truly pan-India reach. Although the 2025 film leans into comedy, early viewers have noted a "surprising number of Easter eggs" referencing the original 1997 movie and its sequels.