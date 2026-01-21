'Anaganaga Oka Raju' hits ₹36cr in 6 days, turns big profit
Anaganaga Oka Raju, a Telugu rom-com starring Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Rao Ramesh, is making waves at the box office.
Directed by Maari and released on January 14 for Makar Sankranti, the film blends humor and romance with a fresh vibe that's connecting well with audiences.
In numbers:
By day six (January 19), the movie pulled in ₹36.45 crore net in India—starting strong with ₹6.15 crore on opening day and keeping momentum through the week.
Globally, it's grossed ₹58 crore in just five days. Overseas fans pitched in too, adding ₹15.5 crore (including $1 million from North America).
With an ₹8 crore budget and over 355% return on investment (₹28+ crore profit), it's already one of this year's most profitable Indian films—second only to Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam.
Should you watch it?
If you're into lighthearted rom-coms or just want something fun for your next movie night, Anaganaga Oka Raju is definitely worth checking out—especially since it's become such a hit so quickly!