'Anaganaga Oka Raju' hits ₹36cr in 6 days, turns big profit

In numbers:

By day six (January 19), the movie pulled in ₹36.45 crore net in India—starting strong with ₹6.15 crore on opening day and keeping momentum through the week.

Globally, it's grossed ₹58 crore in just five days. Overseas fans pitched in too, adding ₹15.5 crore (including $1 million from North America).

With an ₹8 crore budget and over 355% return on investment (₹28+ crore profit), it's already one of this year's most profitable Indian films—second only to Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam.