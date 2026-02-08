'Anaganaga Oka Raju' will stream on Netflix

Naveen Polishetty's 'Anaganaga Oka...' to hit Netflix on February 11

By Isha Sharma 11:30 am Feb 08, 202611:30 am

The Telugu rural political comedy-drama Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, will make its digital debut on Netflix on February 11, 2026. The film has been a box office success since its release on January 14, reportedly crossing ₹100 crore worldwide. It will now have a pan-Indian OTT release with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.