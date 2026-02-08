Naveen Polishetty's 'Anaganaga Oka...' to hit Netflix on February 11
What's the story
The Telugu rural political comedy-drama Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, will make its digital debut on Netflix on February 11, 2026. The film has been a box office success since its release on January 14, reportedly crossing ₹100 crore worldwide. It will now have a pan-Indian OTT release with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Film details
Story of the film and the box office collection
In Anaganaga Oka Raju, Polishetty plays a village boy who dreams of a luxurious life. He plans to woo Chaudhary's character Charulatha, the daughter of a wealthy landlord, Bhupathi Raju. According to Sacnilk, the film has grossed over ₹82.65 crore worldwide in 22 days, while the makers declared that it has crossed the ₹100 crore mark.
Production team
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by Maari, Anaganaga Oka Raju features Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, Chammak Chandra, and Goparaju Ramana in key supporting roles. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Music for the film has been composed by Mickey J Meyer. It received mostly positive reviews from critics.