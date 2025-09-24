Analysis: Kimmel's return after suspension shows Disney's business-first approach
Jimmy Kimmel was briefly suspended from his late-night show after remarks about right-wing activist Charlie Kirk sparked major backlash. Big broadcasters like Nexstar even threatened to drop the show from ABC affiliates.
Disney CEO Bob Iger, caught between business pressures and his friendship with Kimmel, put ABC's financial security first.
After some "thoughtful conversations," Kimmel was brought back on September 22, 2025—a move described by insiders as "the perfect compromise."
ABC's history of handling controversies
ABC has a track record of suspending or letting go of talent when public outrage hits.
They canceled Bill Maher's Politically Incorrect in 2002 over controversial comments and fired reporter Brian Ross in 2018 for inaccurate reporting.
Kimmel's case fits this pattern—showing how ABC tries to manage backlash while protecting its reputation and business interests.