Analysis: Kimmel's return after suspension shows Disney's business-first approach Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel was briefly suspended from his late-night show after remarks about right-wing activist Charlie Kirk sparked major backlash. Big broadcasters like Nexstar even threatened to drop the show from ABC affiliates.

Disney CEO Bob Iger, caught between business pressures and his friendship with Kimmel, put ABC's financial security first.

After some "thoughtful conversations," Kimmel was brought back on September 22, 2025—a move described by insiders as "the perfect compromise."