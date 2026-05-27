Anand accepts responsibility for 'Mr. X' and notes OTT revival Entertainment May 27, 2026

Manu Anand, director of the spy action film Mr. X, opened up about the movie's mixed reviews and its tough run in theaters after releasing on April 17.

He took full responsibility for its performance, saying, "As the writer and director of Mr. X, I believe the complete responsibility is mine," and pointed out that releasing during Tamil Nadu's election week made things harder.

Interestingly, Mr. X found a second life when it dropped on streaming on May 14, picking up more fans online.