Anand accepts responsibility for 'Mr. X' and notes OTT revival
Manu Anand, director of the spy action film Mr. X, opened up about the movie's mixed reviews and its tough run in theaters after releasing on April 17.
He took full responsibility for its performance, saying, "As the writer and director of Mr. X, I believe the complete responsibility is mine," and pointed out that releasing during Tamil Nadu's election week made things harder.
Interestingly, Mr. X found a second life when it dropped on streaming on May 14, picking up more fans online.
Anand thanks cast crew for support
Anand called Mr. X one of his biggest learning experiences, teaching him a lot about audience expectations and storytelling.
He thanked the cast, crew, and producers for sticking by him through ups and downs, adding that the positive OTT response renewed his faith in taking creative risks to deliver something unique and emotional for viewers.