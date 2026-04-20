Anand and Zanai immersed Bhosle's ashes in Ganga at Varanasi Entertainment Apr 20, 2026

Asha Bhosle, the iconic playback singer, had her ashes immersed in the Ganga at Varanasi on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Her son Anand and granddaughter Zanai carried out this meaningful ritual, fulfilling her last wish and connecting her legacy with the river's deep cultural significance.