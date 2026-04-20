Anand and Zanai immersed Bhosle's ashes in Ganga at Varanasi
Entertainment
Asha Bhosle, the iconic playback singer, had her ashes immersed in the Ganga at Varanasi on Monday, April 20, 2026.
Her son Anand and granddaughter Zanai carried out this meaningful ritual, fulfilling her last wish and connecting her legacy with the river's deep cultural significance.
Bhosle cremated with state honors
Bhosle was cremated with state honors on April 13 after passing away at age 92.
Her funeral at Shivaji Park drew dignitaries, industry friends, and fans alike.
Starting her career back in 1943, she shaped Indian music for over seven decades, a true legend whose songs touched millions worldwide.