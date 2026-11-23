Anand brings back 'Jewel Thief' as Netflix sequel 2027
Siddharth Anand, known for Pathaan and King, is bringing back his 2025 film Jewel Thief with a sequel, this time as a Netflix film.
Production is set for 2027, and Anand hopes to kick off a fun new heist franchise inspired by classics like Ocean's 11.
Anand's script progressing, Netflix onboard
The script is still in progress, but Netflix seems all in on the project. Expect a new cast and bigger scale, taking cues from the Dhoom series but reimagined for streaming.
Meanwhile, Anand's got his hands full with King starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan's big-screen debut, Deepika Padukone, and Rani Mukerji, set to release this December.