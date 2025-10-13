Anand Deverakonda and Nitanshi Goel unite for Netflix's 'Takshakudu'
Netflix has announced its upcoming Telugu action film, Takshakudu, starring actors Anand Deverakonda (33) and Nitanshi Goel (18). The announcement was made on Monday with the release of the first-look poster. The film is directed by Vinod Anantoju and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. More details about the project are yet to be revealed.
'It began with Atyasa, and Prateekaram will follow'
The first-look poster of Takshakudu features Deverakonda holding a gun surrounded by flames. The caption on the poster reads, "It began with Atyasa, and Prateekaram will follow. Watch Takshakudu, coming soon, only on Netflix." This hints at an intense storyline in the project.
It started with atyasa, and prateekaram will follow. 🤝— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) October 13, 2025
Watch Takshakudu, coming soon, only on Netflix.#TakshakuduOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/FcVwXRU8Nb
Deverakonda and Goel's recent projects
Deverakonda was last seen in the Telugu film Gam Gam Ganesha (2024). The movie also stars Nayan Sarika, Pragathi Srivastav, and Emmanuel Jabardast in key roles. Meanwhile, Goel recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her role in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.