Anand Deverakonda and Nitanshi Goel unite for Netflix's 'Takshakudu'

Netflix has announced its upcoming Telugu action film, Takshakudu, starring actors Anand Deverakonda (33) and Nitanshi Goel (18). The announcement was made on Monday with the release of the first-look poster. The film is directed by Vinod Anantoju and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. More details about the project are yet to be revealed.