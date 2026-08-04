Anand's son dies in London after 2 heart attacks

Suneil Anand, son of Bollywood icons Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik, suffered a cardiac arrest while traveling to London and later a second heart attack during treatment on July 26, 2026.

His funeral will take place Tuesday at 1:30pm local time at Putney Vale Crematorium, the same spot where his father was cremated in 2011.

The ceremony is being arranged by Gina Narang, Dev Anand's niece, and her husband.