Anand's son dies in London after 2 heart attacks
Suneil Anand, son of Bollywood icons Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik, suffered a cardiac arrest while traveling to London and later a second heart attack during treatment on July 26, 2026.
His funeral will take place Tuesday at 1:30pm local time at Putney Vale Crematorium, the same spot where his father was cremated in 2011.
The ceremony is being arranged by Gina Narang, Dev Anand's niece, and her husband.
Kartik unable to attend funeral
Suneil's mother, Kalpana Kartik, 94, and sister Devina, who is looking after her, can't attend the funeral, leaving the family heartbroken.
Known for films like Anand Aur Anand and Main Tere Liye, Suneil also directed the martial arts movie Master.
Actor Raj Babbar remembered him as "Suneil didn't seem ambitious. But he was extremely sincere toward his work. He was also very respectful toward senior actors," marking the end of an era for Bollywood's legendary family.