Anant Ambani unveils 18K rose gold Opera Godfather 'Shiva' watch

Watch includes 'The Godfather' music box

The dial shows off an Om symbol surrounded by pave diamonds, giving it some real spiritual energy.

But here's the twist: it also has a built-in music box that plays The Godfather theme on a 120-note mechanism.

This piece is another example of Anant's love for custom luxury and creative collaborations with Jacob & Co., blending tradition with pop culture in true Ambani style.