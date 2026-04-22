Anant Ambani unveils 18K rose gold Opera Godfather 'Shiva' watch
Entertainment
Anant Ambani just revealed a seriously unique addition to his watch collection, the Opera Godfather Baguette "Shiva."
Crafted from 18K rose gold and set with over 300 baguette-cut diamonds, the watch features a hand-sculpted Lord Shiva figurine inside a flying triple-axis tourbillon, symbolizing the endless flow of time.
Watch includes 'The Godfather' music box
The dial shows off an Om symbol surrounded by pave diamonds, giving it some real spiritual energy.
But here's the twist: it also has a built-in music box that plays The Godfather theme on a 120-note mechanism.
This piece is another example of Anant's love for custom luxury and creative collaborations with Jacob & Co., blending tradition with pop culture in true Ambani style.