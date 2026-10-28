Anant Ambani's emotional Jio Platforms IPO speech moves Mukesh Ambani
Entertainment
At the Jio Platforms IPO ceremony in Mumbai, Anant Ambani gave an emotional speech that moved his father, Mukesh Ambani, to tears.
The event marked a big milestone: Jio Platforms held its public offering.
Anant talked about the family's journey from his grandfather Dhirubhai's humble start to their vision for India's digital future.
Anant Ambani honors family values
Anant shared stories of Dhirubhai working at a gas station and highlighted how Mukesh helped put India on the global map with projects like Jamnagar refinery and Jio's internet reach.
He thanked Jio employees and everyone who supported them, calling it a moment of gratitude.
The ceremony wasn't just about business. It was also about honoring family values and dreaming bigger for India.