Met Gala: Ananya Birla blends fashion, structure, art

Ananya Birla made a stunning debut at the 2026 Met Gala , where she took the red carpet by storm in an outfit that blended high fashion, sculpture, and contemporary art. Representing the Aditya Birla Group on one of fashion's biggest stages, she wore a custom design by Robert Wun. This marked her first appearance at the event.

Ensemble details Black couture outfit with a sculpted hourglass silhouette Birla's ensemble was a "visual narrative" of structure and symbolism, fully embracing the dress code "Fashion is Art." She wore an all-black couture outfit with a sculpted hourglass silhouette that combined sharp tailoring with avant-garde drama. The structured blazer-style bodice was cinched at the waist and flared into a pronounced peplum, flowing into a voluminous floor-length pleated skirt made from high-shine fabric.

Artistic statement Metallic mask by artist Subodh Gupta The standout feature of Birla's outfit was the metallic mask by artist Subodh Gupta. Known for his ability to turn everyday Indian objects into high art, Gupta's use of stainless steel in the ensemble redefined it as a wearable sculpture. The mask reflected light from every angle and became both armor and an artistic statement, creating a sense of protection while also confronting the viewer.

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Workwear reinterpretation Redefining workwear through a couture lens Beyond the mask, Birla's outfit redefined elements of traditional workwear through a couture lens. Clean lines, sculptural volume, and precise tailoring placed the ensemble's structure front and center. The all-black palette heightened the drama, ensuring that the metallic elements stood out even more. Gupta noted, "It wasn't just about aesthetics; it was about perspective."

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