Ananya Panday-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' gets release date
Entertainment
Chand Mera Dil, a new musical romance starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is set to release on May 22, 2026.
Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions, the film promises an "intense musical love story" and marks Lakshya's big return after his roles in Kill and a recent television series.
Other films releasing in May
May 2026 is packed for Bollywood fans: besides Chand Mera Dil, you'll see Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din, Sunny Deol's Gabru, VVAN - Force of the Forest with Sidharth Malhotra, and Bobby Deol's Bandar.
Release dates are spaced out so each movie gets its time to shine without box office clashes.