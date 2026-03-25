Ananya Panday-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' gets release date

Other films releasing in May

May 2026 is packed for Bollywood fans: besides Chand Mera Dil, you'll see Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din, Sunny Deol's Gabru, VVAN - Force of the Forest with Sidharth Malhotra, and Bobby Deol's Bandar.

Release dates are spaced out so each movie gets its time to shine without box office clashes.