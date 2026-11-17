Ananya returns with 'Call Me Bae' this December
What's the story
The second season of Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, will premiere on Prime Video on December 17. The series follows a financially struggling high-society woman as she navigates her way into the world of journalism. Directed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment, the upcoming season promises to delve deeper into Bae's complicated love life.
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What will happen in Bae's life?
The second season of the eight-episode series will see Bae's love life getting even more complicated, testing her heart and her Behen Code.
The show has been created and co-written by Ishita Moitra, with other writers including Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair, and Nittal Chandarana.
The new season will also see Shruti Haasan join the cast.
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'With Season 2, we wanted to...explore new facets of Bae'
Johar said in a statement, "With Season 2, we wanted to take that world further, exploring new facets of Bae while retaining the humor, heart, and irreverent spirit that was widely loved."
Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals (SVOD), Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios India, said Call Me Bae has proven to be more than just a series.
Cast and crew
Meet the cast of Season 2
The second season of Call Me Bae will see the return of its star-studded cast, including Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.
The show is executive produced by Somen Mishra and D'Cunha.