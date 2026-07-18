Ananya Panday opens up on 'Call Me Bae' S02
What's the story
Ananya Panday recently shared intriguing insights into the upcoming second season of her hit series, Call Me Bae. In an interaction with fans, she said, "It's funny, everyone loves it, and they love the fashion." "But what I especially love about it is that there's always some substance to it." "We always end up talking about an important topic that we want to reach a wider audience." The show is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.
Character development
Panday hints at love triangles in 'Call Me Bae' S02
Panday teased, "You'll also see a lot of love triangles this season between Bae, Neel, and Aggy. You'll also see more of the behens and their bond."
She said, "Now that everyone knows Bae so well, this season goes much deeper into her life and the changes she's going through."
"She's now a proper journalist, so you'll get to see her relationships in a much deeper way along with all the drama that comes with them."
New faces
New characters to join the fun
The second season of Call Me Bae is also set to introduce new characters, including Shruti Haasan.
The show, created by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair and directed by Colin D'Cunha, also stars Vir Das, Muskkaan Jaferi, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, and Niharika Lyra Dutt.
The second season will reportedly release later this year.