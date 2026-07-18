Ananya Panday opens up on 'Call Me Bae' S02

Panday teased, "You'll also see a lot of love triangles this season between Bae, Neel, and Aggy. You'll also see more of the behens and their bond."

She said, "Now that everyone knows Bae so well, this season goes much deeper into her life and the changes she's going through."

"She's now a proper journalist, so you'll get to see her relationships in a much deeper way along with all the drama that comes with them."