Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco end relationship after nearly 2 years
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday and former American model Walker Blanco have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly two years of dating. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2024, was often spotted together at various events. They also shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. However, they never officially confirmed their romance. Now, a new report suggests that the duo has called it quits.
Details
Break-up was 'mutual,' says report
A source told Times of India, "It was Ananya's decision to end the relationship last week. However, the break-up was mutual, and there are no hard feelings."
The couple reportedly met in mid-2024 during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.
Relationship timeline
They never confirmed romance speculations
Despite their frequent appearances together, neither Panday nor Blanco ever publicly confirmed their relationship.
However, their social media interactions and shared moments frequently fueled speculation about their romance.
On her birthday in 2024, Blanco posted a picture of Panday on Instagram with the caption, "Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Anniee!"
Fans considered this one of the strongest confirmations of their relationship.
Personal lives
Meanwhile, on the work front
Blanco, a former model from Chicago with an interest in wildlife, has been associated with Bollywood through his friendships with several celebrities.
Meanwhile, Panday was last seen in Chand Mera Dil, which is currently streaming on JioHotstar.
The romantic drama also stars Lakshya and is directed by Vivek Soni.
She will soon be seen in Prime Video's Call Me Bae season 2.