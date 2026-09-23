'Anbil Avan' release moved to October 2 after trailer praise
Entertainment
Anbil Avan, the new film starring Ashok Selvan and Priety Mukhundan, has moved its release to October 2, 2026.
The team decided on the delay after the trailer got a great response. They want more people to catch it in theaters.
The movie was originally set for September 25.
'Anbil Avan' trailer shows couple's struggle
The trailer shows Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan as a couple struggling with money who move to a hill station, only to get caught up with some shady characters.
Expect tense drama, political undertones, and action-packed moments.
The project brings together director and co-writer R Kaarthikeyan, co-writers Vignesh Raja and Ashok Selvan himself, composer Govind Vasantha, and action choreographer Peter Hein, all aiming for a memorable big-screen experience this October.